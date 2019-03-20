Home / News / Top Stories in the Monday, March 18 edition
The new Beck Bookman Library logo was revealed last Wednesday at Cecil K’s Hometown Market. Amy Austin, library director, is shown at right along with daughter Tessa, at left, with the new logo, which features a cat sitting under a tree. More than 40 entries were submitted in the contest, and the winner of the contest has chosen to remain anonymous, it was reported. (Submitted photo)

Top Stories in the Monday, March 18 edition

Wed, 03/20/2019 - 11:38 holtonadmin

Top stories in the Monday, March 18 edition of the Holton Recorder include:

• Property valuation notices were recently mailed to Jackson County property owners, and Jackson County Appraiser Jason Claycamp said property values “remained steady” this year. Find out more about property valuations in today’s edition.

• This year’s Jackson County Art Walk will include a fund-raising loft tour of second-story apartments on Holton’s Town Square as a benefit for Holton Community Theatre - and as a promotion of life above the Square.

• A new 911 system has been installed at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office that can receive emergency text messages. Learn more about the new system in today’s edition.

• Two new trials have been scheduled in the case of Hoyt resident Frank Johnson, who was recently convicted on 45 counts of animal cruelty. Find out more about Johnson’s appeal of the criminal case, as well as what the second trial entails.

We’ll have more on these and other stories; log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and click on E-Edition for more information.

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media