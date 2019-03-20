Top stories in the Monday, March 18 edition of the Holton Recorder include:

• Property valuation notices were recently mailed to Jackson County property owners, and Jackson County Appraiser Jason Claycamp said property values “remained steady” this year. Find out more about property valuations in today’s edition.

• This year’s Jackson County Art Walk will include a fund-raising loft tour of second-story apartments on Holton’s Town Square as a benefit for Holton Community Theatre - and as a promotion of life above the Square.

• A new 911 system has been installed at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office that can receive emergency text messages. Learn more about the new system in today’s edition.

• Two new trials have been scheduled in the case of Hoyt resident Frank Johnson, who was recently convicted on 45 counts of animal cruelty. Find out more about Johnson’s appeal of the criminal case, as well as what the second trial entails.

We’ll have more on these and other stories; log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and click on E-Edition for more information.