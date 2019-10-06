Top stories in the Monday, June 10 edition of The Holton Recorder include:

• Holton Community Hospital officials noted that the campaign for the hospital’s proposed expansion project has so far raised more than $1.4 million. Find out more about the expansion project as well as how you can make a financial contribution.

• The Jackson County Commission has approved a list of chip-and-seal projects for this summer, mainly involving new surfaces on existing chip-and-seal roads and a new, two-mile section of E Road. Learn what roads will be affected by the chip-and-seal plan.

• Jackson County’s FFA chapters did well at the state FFA convention, including a second-place finish by Royal Valley’s chapter in the prestigious Triple Crown competition. Find out about chapter and individual accomplishments in today’s edition.

• Jackson Heights has announced that its eighth Honor Flight will be held this fall, and openings on the flight are available for 20 veterans of World War II and the Korean and Vietnam wars. Learn more about the upcoming event.

* The Jackson County Community Band is gearing up for its seventh season of summer concert performances. Find out more about this summer’s concerts, as well as how you can join the band.

