Top stories in the Monday, July 23 edition

Top stories in the Monday, July 23, 2018 edition of The Holton Recorder include:

• Rodney and Vicki Roy will lead the Jackson County 4-H Fair Parade as grand marshals; find out how 4-H has benefited multiple generations of their family.

• The Holton City Commission is proposing a 3-mill budget increase for fiscal year 2019. How will that affect residential property owners in the city?

• A dozen horses in poor health were rescued from a farm near Hoyt. Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse talks about what could happen to the horses.

• Today’s Recorder includes our annual Back To School section, featuring information on new staff at Jackson County’s three schools as well as what’s new in each district.

• Learn about Republicans Rob Ladner and Ed Kathrens, who are vying for their party’s nomination for the first district seat on the Jackson County Commission, currently held by Ladner.

