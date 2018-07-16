Home / News / Top stories in the Monday, July 16 edition
Holton Community Hospital CEO Carrie Saia showed a proposed floor plan for expansion at the hospital to a crowd of about 50 at The Hot Spot on Wednesday evening. Hospital officials are seeking a $16.5-million USDA Rural Development loan for the proposed expansion. (Photo by Brian Sanders)

Top stories for the Monday, July 16, 2018 edition of The Holton Recorder include:

 

• Summer wheat and brome harvest is over, and the heat has had an effect; find out how Jackson County farmers’ summer crops fared as a result.

 

• Holton Community Hospital CEO Carrie Saia led a Wednesday evening public forum about proposed expansions at HCH; the hospital is looking to get a USDA loan to expand.

 

• Former Hoyt resident Theodore J. Purdy III received a “hard 25” prison sentence on charges of rape and aggravated indecent liberties with a child stemming from an alleged 2016 incident.

 

• Holton volunteer firefighters battled two blazes over the weekend; find out when and where, as well as what was damaged in the fires.

 

Also, profiles of seven Republican candidates for Kansas governor… log into your holtonrecorder.net account and access the PDF edition for the full story.

