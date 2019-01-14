Home / News / Top stories in the Monday, Jan. 14 Recorder
A winter storm that passed through the area late Friday and early Saturday dumped about four to six inches of snow on Holton, transforming the Town Square — the south side of which is shown here — into a winter wonderland. (Photo courtesy of Troy Moppin)

Top stories in the Monday, Jan. 14 Recorder

Mon, 01/14/2019 - 17:00 holtonadmin

Highlights of the Monday, Jan. 14, 2019 edition of The Holton Recorder include:

• The Nebraska woman charged in the November 2017 deaths of three members of a Sabetha family has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Find out more about the case, as well as when the woman will stand trial.

• Jackson County received from four to eight inches of snow that fell on the area this past Friday and Saturday - and more is on the way this next weekend.

• The body of a Topeka man declared missing is found in southern Jackson County. Find out more from Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse about Dannie Smith and where he was located.

• At the midpoint of the 2018-19 school year, Royal Valley’s school board is reviewing the district’s goals for the year and what progress has been made to achieve those goals.

Also, a local history buff locates a sign that gives a glimpse into business on Holton’s Town Square at the turn of the 20th century. Sign in to your holtonrecorder.net account to find out more about these and other stories.

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media