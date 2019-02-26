Top Stories in the Monday, Feb. 25 Edition

Top stories in the Monday, Feb. 25 Holton Recorder include:

• The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Prairie Band Potawatomi Tribal Police Department were recently awarded a total of nearly $275,000 between the two law offices for the purchase of updated equipment. We’ll tell you how much each office received and where the money came from.

• The Holton City Commission is continuing its efforts to purchase an asphalt paving machine for the city’s street department — a move that Street Superintendent Greg Tanking said would be a money-saver for the city — via online auction. Find out more about the city’s search for an asphalt paver.

• The trial of a Mayetta man charged with aggravated battery in an August 2018 shooting incident has been found guilty of that and other charges. More about the trial of Alva McKinney may be found in our print and PDF editions.

• Also, there’s news on what the Jackson County road and bridge department is doing to improve gravel roads in the county’s rural areas — once they dry out.

Today's edition also features results from state wrestling tournaments