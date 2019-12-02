Top Stories in the Monday, Feb. 11 edition

Top stories in the Monday, Feb. 11 Holton Recorder include:

• NEK-CAP has recently received a grant to help fight homelessness, and Jackson County will help administer those funds. Find out more about the grant in today’s edition.

• This Friday, Feb. 15, members of Jackson Heights High School’s state champion boys basketball team from 1979 will return to their alma mater to celebrate 40 years since they won the state title.

• The world renowned Dallas Brass ensemble will visit Holton High School on Wednesday for a clinic and a concert. Learn more about the concert and how you can attend.

• Learn more about an upcoming benefit lunch for a Holton man injured in the October construction accident that resulted in the death of John Zibell.

Also, The Recorder spotlights the Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce’s 2019 Hall of Fame inductees and the Jackson County Conservation District’s soil conservation award winners for this year. Log in to your holtonrecorder.net account for more information on these and other stories.