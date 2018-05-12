Top stories in the Monday, Dec. 3 edition of The Holton Recorder:

• A Holton High School senior who survived a lung transplant six years ago is now fighting for her life after her body rejected the lungs. Find out more about Madison Taliaferro and why she is waiting for a new pair of lungs.

• Calderwood’s Grocery in Hoyt is set to close this week after 42 years in business. Learn more about the small-town grocery store.

• The City of Holton has announced its Christmas light contest for residential utility customers in the city.

• Learn more about the Jackson County Commission’s action on a plan by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to set up a practice shooting range at the county landfill.

