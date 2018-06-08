Top Stories In The Monday, Aug. 6 Edition

Top stories in the Monday, Aug. 6, 2018 edition of The Holton Recorder include:

• The Jackson County Commission is stepping up efforts to reboot the Neighborhood Revitalization Program to offer tax rebates for property improvements.

• A reminder that the 2018 primary election is Tuesday. Democrats and Republicans in the county are encouraged to get out that day and cast ballots.

• Holton native Dr. Jim Keen is returning to Holton’s Town Square to open his chiropractic practice. Find out more about Dr. Keen as well as a historic find made while he was renovating his office space.

• The Jackson Heights school board has announced its proposal for the 2018-19 school year budget with a decrease in mill levy.

• Cruise Night on the Square is this Friday! Find out what’s planned for the evening.

Also, this edition features our annual Jackson County Fair section, spotlighting the efforts of the county's 4-H youth.