Top stories in the Monday, Aug. 27, 2018 Recorder

Top stories in the Monday, Aug. 27, 2018 edition of The Holton Recorder include:

• Twenty-seven local veterans will participate in Jackson Heights' seventh annual Honor Flight trip on Wednesday.

• Kaitlynn Little spent her summer teaching English in China.

The Holton Recorder's Football Pick'em Contest has returned for nine weeks!

• The Recorder’s Purple Heart Profiles series also continues with the story of Whiting native Richard Wenger.

• Nominations are being sought for this year's Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame.

All this and more is available in this edition of The Recorder; log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and view the online edition here.

