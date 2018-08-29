Top stories in the Monday, Aug. 27, 2018 Recorder
• Twenty-seven local veterans will participate in Jackson Heights' seventh annual Honor Flight trip on Wednesday.
• Kaitlynn Little spent her summer teaching English in China.
• The Holton Recorder's Football Pick'em Contest has returned for nine weeks!
• The Recorder’s Purple Heart Profiles series also continues with the story of Whiting native Richard Wenger.
• Nominations are being sought for this year's Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame.
