Top stories in the Monday, Aug. 20, 2018 Recorder

Top stories in the Monday, Aug. 20, 2018 edition of The Holton Recorder include:

• A Kansas Bureau of Investigation study shows that violent crimes are trending upward while property crimes are trending downward, both in Jackson County and across the state of Kansas; find out how much.

• Rogette Branam and Colette Carson have teamed up to open an antique and vintage shop in which “everything has a story.” Find out more about Birds of a Feather in today’s edition.

• If you’re a college student, how do you participate in the upcoming general election? The Recorder’s special series about voting laws continues with information about how college students can vote.

• The Recorder’s Purple Heart Profiles series also continues with the story of a Netawaka native who fought in France during World War I. You’ll also find information about how to submit a story about family members or friends who have earned the Purple Heart Medal but haven’t been profiled in this series.

