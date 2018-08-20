Home / News / Top stories in the Monday, Aug. 20, 2018 Recorder
Avery Cashier, 7, is shown riding the carousel at the carnival Friday evening. She is the daughter of Jerry and Cheri Cashier of Holton. There were multiple rides for kids of all ages at the carnival that was here Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Northeast Kansas Heritage Complex grounds. (Photo by David Powls)

Top stories in the Monday, Aug. 20, 2018 Recorder

Mon, 08/20/2018 - 17:00 holtonadmin

Top stories in the Monday, Aug. 20, 2018 edition of The Holton Recorder include:

• A Kansas Bureau of Investigation study shows that violent crimes are trending upward while property crimes are trending downward, both in Jackson County and across the state of Kansas; find out how much.

• Rogette Branam and Colette Carson have teamed up to open an antique and vintage shop in which “everything has a story.” Find out more about Birds of a Feather in today’s edition.

• If you’re a college student, how do you participate in the upcoming general election? The Recorder’s special series about voting laws continues with information about how college students can vote.

The Recorder’s Purple Heart Profiles series also continues with the story of a Netawaka native who fought in France during World War I. You’ll also find information about how to submit a story about family members or friends who have earned the Purple Heart Medal but  haven’t been profiled in this series.

All this and more is available in this edition of The Recorder; log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and view the online edition here.

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media