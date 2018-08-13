Home / News / Top Stories In The Monday, Aug. 13 Edition
A group of Holton High School clarinetists participated in a special marching band camp last week at HHS in preparation for fall football. Front row, from left: Kaitlyn Ramirez, Sydney Althauser and Hannah Newell; back row, from left: Katina Bartel and Lilly Kimberlin. School starts Thursday for students in Holton and other area schools. (Photo by Brian Sanders)

Top stories in the Monday, Aug. 13, 2018 edition of The Holton Recorder include:

• The Holton school district is proposing a small decrease in its mill levy for the 2018-19 school year. Find out how much and what the district’s budget for the coming year entails.

• This week marks the start of a new school year in Jackson County-area schools, all of whom open their doors for the new year on Thursday. Learn about each district’s planned activities leading up to the first day of school.

• The Jackson County Ministerial Alliance New Hope Center Food Pantry is in need of donations, as well as a new director.

• The county’s delinquent tax list for 2017 has been released. Find out how much in property taxes is past due, as well as whether you owe any back taxes.

• The Purple Heart Profiles continue with the story of a Holton High School alumnus who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Philippine Islands during World War II.

The Recorder is also starting a new series about Kansas voting laws. Log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and check out the Aug. 13, 2018 edition to find out more.

