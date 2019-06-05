Top Stories in the May 6, 2019 edition

Top stories in today’s (Monday, May 6) edition of The Holton Recorder include:

• A proposed wetland project at Banner Creek Reservoir was given preliminary local approval at a recent Jackson County Commission meeting. We’ll have more about plans to establish a wetland at the reservoir, as well as how the reservoir will benefit from a wetland area.

• Two Royal Valley Middle School students, Aubrie Russell and Gishgo Hale, won top honors at the recent Kansas History Day competition. Learn more about the students’ projects, in addition to which project now qualifies for the national competition in June.

• Tickets for the Friday, May 10 Harlem Wizards basketball event are “going quickly,” according to event organizers. More information about the game, as well as how to get tickets, is printed in today’s edition.

• The Recorder’s “Purple Heart Profiles” series continues with the story of Holton resident Erich Campbell, who earned his Purple Heart Medal in a 2008 incident in Iraq.

Today’s print edition also includes our annual Senior Section. For more information on these and other stories, log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and select “E-Editions.”