Top stories in the May 20, 2019 edition

Top stories in the Monday, May 20 Holton Recorder include:

• High school graduations in the Jackson County area continue as Jackson Heights honors its 50th graduating class and Holton High School’s Class of 2019 remembers one of its own who died during the past school year.

• Plans for a new rock quarry in eastern Jackson County have received recommendations for approval from the Jackson County Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals. The Jackson County Commission will have the final say on the quarry at its June 3 meeting.

• Cody Witte has been named the new principal at Jackson Heights Elementary School, starting with the 2019-20 school year. The position has been held by Adrianne Walsh, who will continue on as the school district’s superintendent.

• Technology purchases for the next school year have been approved by the Holton USD 336 school board. Learn more about the purchase of iPads, Chromebook laptops and keyboards to expand the district’s one-to-one tech ratio to several grade levels.

