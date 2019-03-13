Top stories in the March 13 Recorder

Top stories in the Wednesday, March 13 Holton Recorder include:

• The Jackson County Historical Society is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a series of window displays that honor the history of businesses and buildings on Holton’s Town Square, as well as with its Founders Day dinner, which will feature Kansas folklorist and Holton Recorder columnist Jim Hoy as guest speaker. Find out more in today’s edition.

• Zwonitzer Propane of Holton is under new management, as Daymon and Kim DeVader have recently taken over the business. Learn more about the long-running Holton propane business in today’s edition.

• The snow day policy for employees at the Jackson County Senior Citizens Center is being updated to prevent the employees from losing hours, if possible. Find out why the Jackson County Commission is taking action to keep employees at the senior center from losing valuable vacation and sick time to inclement weather.

• Representatives of Jackson County charitable organiza­tions that need funding are en­couraged to submit proposals to the United Way of Greater Topeka and attend an upcoming meeting in Holton. Learn more about how to make a contribution in today’s edition.

Also, plans have been announced for the annual Legislative Breakfast featuring state lawmakers representing Jackson County in Topeka. More on these and other stories is available by logging into your holtonrecorder.net account and clicking the E-Edition tab.