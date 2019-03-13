Top stories in the March 11 Recorder

Top stories in the Monday, March 11 Holton Recorder include:

• Royal Valley High School’s Lady Panthers varsity volleyball team beat Cheney in the Kansas Class 3A State Basketball Tournament title game to win the first state basketball championship in the school’s history. Learn more about the Lady Panthers’ championship run, as well as the Jackson Heights Lady Cobras’ efforts at the Class 2A tournament.

• How much are Jackson County’s individual cities getting from the 0.4-percent retailers’ sales tax, which has generated more than $3 million in the last six years for infrastructure projects? Find out in today’s issue.

• Attendance at parent-teacher conferences at Royal Valley during the second half of the school year is up, thanks in part to a new format at the high school and middle school, USD 337 Board of Education members learned at their recent meeting. We’ll tell you more about it.

• Alva McKinney, convicted on charges of aggravated battery and criminal use of a weapon in connection with an August 2018 shooting incident at a residence near Mayetta, has been sentenced to five years in prison. More about the sentencing hearing in today’s edition.

