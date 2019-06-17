Top stories in the June 17 edition

Top stories in the Monday, June 17 edition of The Holton Recorder include:

• More than 825 cyclists participating in this year’s Biking Across Kansas event rolled into Holton on Friday afternoon for the final overnight stop of their journey, and Holton’s welcomed them with open arms. We’ll tell you how some of the cyclists reacted to their visit to the Holton community.

• The assessed value of real estate and personal property in Jackson County rose by 5 percent in the past year. Find out which cities saw overall property value increases, as well as what the assessed valuation means for property owners.

• The 94th Jackson County Fair is set for late July, but the first event of the fair is less than two weeks away. Learn which event is first on the agenda for this year’s fair and when, as well as when other fair events are scheduled for this year.

• A Nebraska woman charged with three counts of vehicular homicide in connection with the November 2017 accident that killed three members of a Sabetha family will spend three years in the Jackson County Jail. Learn more about Maria Perez-Marquez’ sentencing hearing.

