Top stories in the June 12 edition

Top stories in the Wednesday, June 12 edition of The Holton Recorder include:

• Bicycle riders on the 45th-annual Biking Across Kansas (BAK) tour will roll into Holton on Friday afternoon for the last overnight stay of their eight-day, 497-mile ride across the state. Look inside today’s edition for a list of activities planned to herald the arrival of BAK — and remember, these activities are open to everyone in the community!

• Mid-States Materials of Topeka has been given the green light to establish a rock quarry at 142nd and W Roads, about six miles south of Denison, in Jackson County after the Jackson County Commissioners approved a zoning change and special use permit for the quarry during their meeting on Monday. Learn more about the commission’s action in today’s edition.

• Spring planting is behind schedule in northeastern Kansas and throughout the Midwest as farmers battle flooding and other problems caused by recent heavy rains. Find out how much of the state’s crops have so far been planted and what these problems mean for area farmers.

• Donations are still being sought for the placement of a water slide and other activities at Holton’s municipal swimming pool to draw more crowds to the 81-year-old pool. Learn more about the fund-raising campaign, as well as how you can make a contribution, in today’s edition.

Also, news from the county’s three school districts, whose school boards all met Monday night, can be found inside today’s edition along with other news items; log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and select “E-Editions” to find out more.