Top stories in the July 8, 2019 edition

Top stories in the Monday, July 8 edition of The Holton Recorder include:

• Dan Harris of Holton Livestock Exchange has been named the grand marshal for the upcoming Jackson County Fair Parade. Learn more about Harris and his commitment to Jackson County 4-H.

• Other preparations for this year’s fair are coming into the home stretch, and fair officials are expecting a number of exhibits comparable to last year. Find out more about this year’s pre-fair entries in today’s edition.

• A rural Denison woman sustained life-threatening injuries in a Sunday evening accident involving a UTV near the intersection of U and 222nd Roads. We’ll tell you more about the accident and its aftermath inside.

• Marsha Ricketts has been named the new administrator at Medicalodges Jackson County, but she’s not a new face at the facility. Learn more in today’s edition about Ricketts’ previous work at the assisted living care facility.

• The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for new homes for 42 horses, it has been reported. More about the types of horses needing placement, as well as how you can adopt one or more of the horses, is in today’s edition.

Log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and click on “E-Editions” for more on these and other news items.