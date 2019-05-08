Top Stories in the July 31 edition

Top stories from the Wednesday, July 31 edition of The Holton Recorder include:

• Property valuations are up in the Holton and Jackson Heights school districts, and that’s enabled school officials in those districts to generate more revenue on lower mill levies. Find out how much each district is seeking in this edition.

• An unofficial “crosswalk” on Fourth Street connecting the Jackson County Courthouse with the south side of Holton’s Town Square is going away with construction of a new sidewalk on the south side of the Courtyard. We’ll tell you who’s mandating the end of the “crosswalk” and how that could affect parking on the south side of the Square.

• The three-year contract for ambulance services between Jackson County EMS (also known as TECHS Inc.) and Jackson County expires this year and two new, five-year contract proposals have been presented. Learn more about how the contract proposal stacks up against EMS contracts in nearby counties.

Also, Cruise Night is Friday, Aug. 9 on the Square! Learn more about how you can join the fun by logging in to your holtonrecorder.net account and selecting “E-Editions.”