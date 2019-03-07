Top stories in the July 3, 2019 edition

Top stories in the Wednesday, July 3, 2019 edition of The Holton Recorder include:

• Monday marked the beginning of a new fiscal year for the state of Kansas, and many new laws also went into effect. We’ll have more information about the 71 new laws that are now on the books.

• The budget requests for fiscal year 2020 are now in at Holton City Hall, where the city commission heard requests from the city’s water, wastewater, electric production and electric distribution departments. More information on how much each department is seeking in today’s edition.

• In other Holton City Commission news, commissioners approved the purchase of a sewer jetter for cleaning out the city’s sewer lines at this week’s meeting. Learn how much the city commission spent on the jetter — and how it reportedly saved more than $30,000 in the process.

• Curb and sidewalk work are under way on the south side of the Jackson County Courtyard, and a bid from Eisenbarth Construction of Holton for construction of the sidewalk was approved by the Jackson County Commission. Learn more about Eisenbarth’s bid inside.

Also, we feature Alvin “Mike” Pelton as our newest Purple Heart Profile; log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and click on “E-Editions” for more information. Happy Fourth of July from The Holton Recorder!