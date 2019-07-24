Top Stories in the July 24, 2019 edition

Top news stories in the Wednesday, July 24 edition of The Holton Recorder include:

• Jackson County department heads recently presented their funding requests for the 2020 budget to the Jackson County Commission, including additional funds for employee salaries, new technology and additional equipment. Learn more about county departments’ requests in today’s edition.

• Two new vaccines have been added to the list of required vaccinations for school-age children across the state of Kansas, and Jackson County school health officials are making sure parents are aware that their children must be vaccinated for meningitis and hepatitis A before the 2019-20 school year starts. More on why the vaccinations are needed in this edition.

• Overall daily traffic along U.S. Highway 75 through Jackson County showed minor ncreases during calendar year 2018, while east-west traffic along Kansas Highways 16 and 116 through the county either increased slightly during the year or remained unchanged from 2017. More on the county’s highway traffic counts inside.

• Judy Arnold of the Jackson County Historical and Genealogical Society will share her story of connecting with extended family members and learning about family history during a recent trip to Ireland will be the subject of a special presentation. Find out how and where to attend this special event.

