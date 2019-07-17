Top stories in the July 17, 2019 edition

Top stories in the Wednesday, July 17, 2019 edition of The Holton Recorder include:

• The 94th-annual Jackson County Fair is next week! Look inside today’s edition for a schedule of events, as well as more information about the fair parade on July 24 and the fair’s carnival for this year.

• An increase of more than 4 percent in the City of Holton’s assessed valuation means the city can generate more tax revenues for 2020 without raising the city’s mill levy, the Holton City Commission learned this week. Learn more about the proposed 2020 budget inside.

• The Holton City Commission has also established new no-parking zones in certain areas around Holton Elementary School at the request of school officials. Find out where those areas are and why school officials requested them.

• A U.S. Census Bureau report states that while 64 percent of Jackson County residents are leaving the county to go to work, out-of-county workers fill almost half of the jobs located within the county. Learn more about the study in today’s edition.

Plus: More about Banner Creek Science Center and Observatory's plan to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first Moon landing this weekend!