Top stories in the Jan. 27 edition

Top news stories in the Monday, Jan. 27 Holton Recorder include:

• Ethics charges have been recommended against the special prosecutor hired by Jackson County in 2016 and 2017 jury trials against a Holton man that led to a conviction that was overturned last year by the Kansas State Court of Appeals. More information about the case against Jacqie Spradling in this edition.

• Former Banner Creek Reservoir director John Kennedy received a year’s probation, including 30 days of jail time, after entering pleas on charges of two misdemeanor theft charges in Jackson County District Court. Learn more about Kennedy’s case in this issue.

• State Treasurer Jake LaTurner recently visited Holton’s Beck Bookman Library to talk with area residents about his campaign to get elected to the Kansas Second Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Today’s edition features more about LaTurner and his Congressional campaign.

• Holton Community Theatre is presenting a sequel to one of its earlier productions over the Valentine’s Day weekend. Learn more in today’s edition about “Check Please: Take 2” as well as how to get tickets to the comic performance.

Today’s edition also features information on The Recorder’s annual Super Football Pick ‘Em contest. More information on how to enter, as well as information on other stories, can be accessed by signing into your holtonrecorder.net account and selecting “E-Editions.”