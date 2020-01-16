Top stories in the Jan. 15 edition

Top stories in the Wednesday, Jan. 15 edition of The Holton Recorder include:

• The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office’s “proactive approach” to fighting crime has kept the law enforcement agency busy in 2019, the Jackson County Commission learned Monday. Learn more about the office’s annual year-end report in today’s edition.

• Holton’s Super 8 Motel has been named among the top 1 percent of the motel chain’s properties in the country for the fourth quarter of 2019. Find out more about the Holton motel and how hotel staffers are reacting to the news.

• Starting with the next school term, the Holton school district will expand its pre-school schedule to four days a week (Monday through Thursday) for three and four-year-olds with Friday set aside for plan time for teachers. Learn more about Monday’s USD 336 board of education meeting inside.

• A Topeka firm has been tapped by the Jackson Heights USD 335 Board of Education to take care of uneven spots on the Jackson Heights High School football field caused by general use and soil compaction. More about the board’s meeting in today’s edition.

• And at Royal Valley, school board members are looking at various incentives to offer to fill positions for bus drivers in the district. We’ll tell you more about this month’s USD 337 board meeting inside.

For more on these and other stories, log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and select “E-Editions.”