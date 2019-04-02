Home / News / Top Stories In The Feb. 4, 2019 Recorder
Holton Community Hospital CEO Carrie Saia accepted the donation of $100,000 from The Farmers State Bank to go toward the hospital’s expansion project, presented by FSB President and CEO Tonya Barta this past Thursday. Shown from left to right are Saia; Leslie Smith, bank board secretary; Judy May, bank vice president; Susan Pfrang, bank board member; Gary Pfrang, bank board chairman; Terri Young, bank vice president; and Barta. (Photo by Brian Sanders)

Top stories in the Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 Holton Recorder include:

• The Farmers State Bank in Holton has made a significant donation to Holton Community Hospital’s expansion project. Find out how much and how you can make a donation.

• A record number of season passes to Banner Creek Reservoir were sold during the 2018 season. Learn how many as part of the reservoir director’s recent report to the Jackson County Commission.

• Replacing furnaces in the Jackson Heights Elementary School gym was a topic for a special USD 335 Board of Education meeting last week. We’ll tell you why the furnaces are in need of replacement and what action was taken by the board.

• Holton Community Theatre is getting ready for a Feb. 16 production of the murder mystery spoof “Trouble At The Tropicabana.” Learn more about the comedy as well as how you can be in attendance.

