Jackson County road and bridge foreman Eric Fritz is shown at left loading road rock into a county dump truck being driven by county crew member Brandon Hundley (at right) at the county shop yesterday morning. The department has been hauling rock to the “worse locations” first, according to Dan Barnett, road and bridge supervisor, as the snow and rain this winter has taken its toil on county roads. (Photo by Ali Holcomb)

Top Stories in the Feb. 27, 2019 Recorder

Top stories in the Wednesday, Feb. 27 edition of The Holton Recorder include:

• Winter weather has had such a bad effect on Jackson County’s roads that road and bridge workers in the county have termed keeping up the roads a “non-stop battle.” Learn more about what Jackson County’s road crews are doing to keep the roads in good shape.

• The student-led “Safe 75” initiative to get state and federal officials to focus on making U.S. Highway 75 between Holton and the Nebraska state line more safe is picking up steam. More about what’s next for the students involved in the campaign in today’s issue.

• Holton’s water treatment plant, now serving as a backup for the Public Wholesale Water Supply District 18 treatment plant, is in need of an upgrade. Find out more about the city’s water plant and the work it needs.

• Holton Community Hospital officials have scheduled several public information meetings on its building project and fund-raising campaign are scheduled this month. We’ll tell you when and where the meetings will be held.

• A Jackson Heights graduate recently found herself in a situation where CPR training she received in a high school wellness class was used to save the life of one of her former classmates. Learn more about the heroic actions of Hope Roles in today’s edition.

Plus, information about sub-state basketball action is included; log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and look for the Feb. 27 PDF edition on our E-Edition page.

