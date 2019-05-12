Top stories in the Dec. 4, 2019 edition

Top stories in the Wednesday, Dec. 4 Holton Recorder include:

• Final preparations are under way for the 20th-annual Christmas Parade of Lights around Holton’s Town Square, starting at 5:30 p.m. this coming Saturday, Dec. 7, and good weather is in the forecast for this year’s parade, it has been re­ported. Learn more about this year’s parade and how to participate.

• With Holton’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner ending on a “very successful” note, according to dinner organizer Janice Schweigen, the focus now turns to the needs of the annual Community Christmas Dinner. More information on items needed for the Christmas dinner in today’s edition.

• The Holton City Commission on Monday approved an update to city codes regarding the sale of alcoholic beverages in Holton, where Sunday liquor sales began this week. Find out more about liquor laws in Holton inside.

• City commissioners also heard a recommendation from Electric Production Superintendent Ira Harrison on the purchase of a new electric power transformer to keep up with summer electricity demands. The estimated cost of a new transformer and other information from Harrison’s department is in this issue.

