Top Stories in the Dec. 23-25 edition

Top stories in the double issue of The Holton Recorder for the week of Monday, Dec. 23 and Wednesday, Dec. 25 include:

• Amendments to the 2019 county budget have been proposed by the Jackson County Commissioners recently due to additional revenues – non-tax dollars – that were collected through the year. Find out more on the necessary budget amendments in this week’s edition.

• With the defeat of a bond issue for HVAC upgrades at Holton’s middle and high schools at the polls in November, the USD 336 Board of Education is now studying what it would take to complete the needed upgrades in six phases over several years. More on this story in this week’s edition.

• The City of Holton-administered Sitzler Fund generated about $2,800 in interest for assistance of city residents in need, the Holton City Commission learned recently. Learn more about the fund and how it will benefit some Holton residents.

• Need a primer on the impeachment of President Donald Trump? This week’s edition explains why the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives made Trump the third president in U.S. history to be impeached and what the president faces in the near future.

Remember, The Recorder is combining its Monday and Wednesday editions this week and next, and there will be no Wednesday print edition on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Log in to your holtonrecorder.com account to learn more. Happy Holidays!