Top Stories in the Dec. 19 edition

Top stories in the Wednesday, Dec. 19 edition of The Holton Recorder include:

• The Holton City Commission has affirmed its support of Holton Community Hospital’s expansion project by agreeing to act as a “conduit” for the issuance of more than $14 million in bonds for the project. Find out more in today’s edition.

• The Jackson County Ministerial Alliance served 166 households during its recent Christmas Store event. Learn more about JCMA’s commitment to local families in need during the holiday season.

• There’s still time to make food donations for the annual Community Christmas Dinner on Dec. 25 at EUM Family Life Center. Find out what food items are still needed for the dinner, which is open to everyone.

More information on these and other stories may be found in today’s edition; log in to your holtonrecorder.net account for more.

Note: The Holton Recorder will not be published on Monday, Dec. 24 or Monday, Dec. 31 in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays. The next print edition will be published on Wednesday, Dec. 26; check with holtonrecorder.net or our Twitter feed for breaking news updates.