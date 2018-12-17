Home / News / Top Stories in the Dec. 17 edition
Six-year-old Bryler Brucken (center) shared his Christmas wish list with Santa Claus while Bryler’s younger brother, two-year-old Treagen, waited his turn during a recent visit to Santa’s Workshop. The brothers are the sons of Chad and Kayla Brucken of Holton. (Photo by Brian Sanders)

Top Stories in the Dec. 17 edition

Top stories in the Monday, Dec. 17, 2018 edition of The Holton Recorder include:

• Holton High School senior Madison Taliaferro died Saturday at a St. Louis hospital while waiting for a double lung transplant. Learn more about this courageous girl and her struggle with cystic fibrosis.

• A rural Hoyt family lost their home in an early Friday fire. Find out more about the family and what you can do to help them recover.

• The Jackson County Commission approved the purchase of a skid loader for the Banner Creek Reservoir grounds. Learn more about the purchase as well as what’s going on with the county commissioners.

• A Hoyt man is facing 45 charges of cruelty to animals after the results of an investigation into horses on his property was combined with a similar case from earlier this year.

More information on these and other stories can be found in today’s edition — and check out our Christmas Greetings section in the print edition! Log in to your holtonrecorder.net account to find out more.

