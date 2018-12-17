Top Stories in the Dec. 17 edition

Top stories in the Monday, Dec. 17, 2018 edition of The Holton Recorder include:

• Holton High School senior Madison Taliaferro died Saturday at a St. Louis hospital while waiting for a double lung transplant. Learn more about this courageous girl and her struggle with cystic fibrosis.

• A rural Hoyt family lost their home in an early Friday fire. Find out more about the family and what you can do to help them recover.

• The Jackson County Commission approved the purchase of a skid loader for the Banner Creek Reservoir grounds. Learn more about the purchase as well as what’s going on with the county commissioners.

• A Hoyt man is facing 45 charges of cruelty to animals after the results of an investigation into horses on his property was combined with a similar case from earlier this year.

More information on these and other stories can be found in today’s edition — and check out our Christmas Greetings section in the print edition! Log in to your holtonrecorder.net account to find out more.