Top stories in the Dec. 10 edition

Top stories in the Monday, Dec. 10 Holton Recorder include:

• A tragic auto accident north of Holton claims the life of a Jackson Heights sophomore. Learn more about Garrett Klahr in today’s issue.

• Developmental Services of Jackson County have created a hit with their “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”-themed Parade of Lights float. Find out more about the inspiration for the float.

• The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers for the annual Red Kettle Campaign in Holton. Information on the campaign, as well as how to volunteer, is in today’s edition.

• With the recent blizzard that shut down Jackson County’s schools for two days, school administrators are reviewing their individual policies for “snow days.”

These stories and more are included in today’s edition. Log on to your holtonrecorder.net account for more details.