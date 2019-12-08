Top stories in the Aug. 7 edition

Top stories from the Wednesday, Aug. 7 edition of The Holton Recorder include:

• About 40 signatures were collected recently on a petition asking the Holton City Commission to approve an ordinance that would allow certain types of work-site utility vehicles (UTVs) to legally travel on Holton’s city streets. However, such an ordinance already exists — it was passed in 2008 by the city commission; learn more about the existing ordinance and what needs to be changed.

• Kansas Second District Congressman Steve Watkins recently paid a visit to Holton, holding a town hall meeting at Holton City Hall. We’ll tell you what Watkins has been up to since his election last November, as well as topics discussed at the town hall meeting.

• The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office continues to benefit from a variety of grants to purchase new technology, improve law enforcement safety and support victims of crimes. Three county employees from different departments recently updated the commissioners on the services provided by three different grants; find out more about the grants in this edition.

• The Holton school board rejected bids for two different proposals and an “add on proposal” for a new concrete parking lot across the street west of Holton Elementary School, after the bids received were higher than the engineer’s estimates, at a recent meeting. Learn what action is next for the board to add parking near the school.

