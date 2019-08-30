Top stories in the Aug. 28 edition

Top stories in the Wednesday, Aug. 28 Holton Recorder include:

• Violent crime in Kansas continued to trend upward in 2018, and crime statistics reported by law enforcement agencies in Jackson County for the year reflected that trend, according to the 2018 Kansas Crime Index Report issued recently by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. More about the annual study in today’s edition.

• New improvements, including new playground equipment, will be added to Linscott Park in Holton later this year with the Jackson County Commission’s allocation of $5,000 in county parks and recreation funds for new playground features at Linscott Park after meeting with Dave Snyder of the non-profit organization Friends of the Park. Learn more about plans for the park inside.

• This coming Monday, Sept. 2, marks the 50th anniversary of the very first day of classes at Jackson Heights High School, an anniversary that the school will celebrate on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 6 and 7. More information about the 50th-anniversary celebration can be found in this edition.

• Elkhorn Lake in Holton’s Rafters Park has been placed on a “water watch” by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment following a report of blue-green algae in the lake, it has been reported. We’ll tell you more about what a “water watch” means for people who utilize the lake.

• Enrollment numbers are up at Royal Valley this fall thanks in large part to a kindergarten class of 83 students, which USD 337 Superintendent Aaric Davis was “good news” at Monday’ Royal Valley school board meeting. Learn more about enrollment at the school for the current year.

More on these and other stories are available by logging in to your holtonrecorder.net account and clicking on “E-Editions.” And don’t forget: Next week, The Recorder will publish only on Wednesday, Sept. 4 due to the Labor Day holiday (no paper on Monday).