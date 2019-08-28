Home / News / Top stories in the Aug. 26 Recorder
Panno Wahwassuck (at right) and Kiwe Miller, members of the Royal Valley Singers and Dancers, took part in an “intertribal dance” Saturday morning in Hoyt City Park as part of the annual Pride of Hoyt Days festival. The display of native dance was a new feature in the 33rd-annual festival. (Photo by Brian Sanders)

Top stories in the Aug. 26 Recorder

Top stories in the Monday, Aug. 26 edition of The Holton Recorder include:

• The Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce is looking for examples of inspiring leadership, longtime business excellence, entrepreneurial spirit, community impact and long-time, influential volunteer work for nominations for the 15th round of inductees in the Chamber Hall of Fame. We’ll tell you how to make a nomination in today’s edition.

• With the horrible events of Sept. 11, 2001, nearly two decades past, Holton’s veterans groups, VFW Post 1367 and American Legion Post 44, have expressed a desire to remind people of the significance of that day. Learn more about the 9/11 remembrance event that’s planned for Tuesday, Sept. 11 at Holton’s Linscott Park.

• Holton firefighters responded to a Saturday afternoon fire at the Johnsonville meat processing plant on the east side of Holton. Damage to the plant was believed to be minimal; find out more about how the fire got started and where the damage was done in today’s edition.

• Historical barns of various architectural styles in both Jackson and Shawnee counties will be featured during the Jackson County Historical and Genealogical Society’s annual barn tour, with a theme of “Round and Round the Round Barn We Go: Barn Tour in Jackson and Shawnee Counties” this September. We’ll tell you more about how you can sign up for this year’s tour.

Also, The Holton Recorder’s 16th annual Pigskin Pick’em Contest is under way! More information on this and other stories is available by logging in to your holtonrecorder.net account and clicking on “E-Editions.”

