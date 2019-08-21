Top Stories in the Aug. 19 edition

Top stories in the Monday, Aug. 19 edition of The Holton Recorder include:

• One of the longest-running community celebrations in Jackson County will return this coming weekend for its 33rd year. The annual Pride of Hoyt Days celebration will feature a handful of new events; find out what’s new in this edition.

• Plans for a new concrete flag pole at the southwest corner of the Jackson County Courtyard are moving forward as part of an Eagle Scout project. Learn more about Brody Page’s flagpole project and the Jackson County Commission’s action on it.

• Sheryl McDaniel of Sheryl’s Little Firecrackers daycare business has retired after providing daycare services to Holton-area kids for 43 years. We’ll tell you why she stepped down, as well as what she and husband Don plan to do next

• Holton City Commissioner Mike Meerpohl is being challenged for his city commission post by R. Norman Johnson. Today’s issue features profiles of both candidates.

Also, there’s space on the next Jackson Heights Honor Flight for a few more veterans; more on this and other stories is available by logging in to your holtonrecorder.net account and selecting “E-Editions.”