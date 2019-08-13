Home / News / Top Stories in the Aug. 12 edition
Charlotte Bear (right), a participant in Beck Bookman Library’s Mid-Week Market for Junior Entrepreneurs, sold a bouquet of flowers to Karen Ford (left) of Holton during Wednesday’s market, which was moved inside the library due to rain. Bear and her mother put together the bouquets and wrapped them in inspirational quotes for this year’s market. (Photo by Brian Sanders)

Top Stories in the Aug. 12 edition

Top stories in the Monday, Aug. 12 edition of The Holton Recorder include:

• Holton Community Hospital’s “Embrace The Future” campaign has reached an important $2 million fund-raising goal for its proposed $14.6-million expansion. We’ll tell you what’s next in the hospital’s campaign to expand its space and services.

• The Jackson County Delinquent Tax List for 2018 has been published, with the names of Jackson County property owners with balances past due on real estate taxes totaling about $367,000 due earlier this year. See the tax list in this edition, as well as penalties awaiting those on the list for non-payment.

• Beck Bookman Library’s Mid-Week Market for Junior Entrepreneurs has been a hit with young people age 8 to 18 in its third season, which recently wrapped up. Learn more about the market, including how it got started, in this edition.

• Got a sericea lespedeza infestation on your property and want to get rid of those pesky weeds? A Mayetta couple recently brought in a unique — and “green” — solution from Longton to handle the noxious weed infestation on their property; find out more about this four-legged solution in today's edition.

