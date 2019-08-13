Top Stories in the Aug. 12 edition

Top stories in the Monday, Aug. 5 edition of The Holton Recorder include:

• Holton Community Hospital’s “Embrace The Future” campaign has reached an important $2 million fund-raising goal for its proposed $14.6-million expansion. We’ll tell you what’s next in the hospital’s campaign to expand its space and services.

• The Jackson County Delinquent Tax List for 2018 has been published, with the names of Jackson County property owners with balances past due on real estate taxes totaling about $367,000 due earlier this year. See the tax list in this edition, as well as penalties awaiting those on the list for non-payment.

• Beck Bookman Library’s Mid-Week Market for Junior Entrepreneurs has been a hit with young people age 8 to 18 in its third season, which recently wrapped up. Learn more about the market, including how it got started, in this edition.

• Got a sericea lespedeza infestation on your property and want to get rid of those pesky weeds? A Mayetta couple recently brought in a unique — and “green” — solution from Longton to handle the noxious weed infestation on their property; find out more about this four-legged solution in today's edition.

