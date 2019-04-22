Top stories in the April 22 edition

Top stories in the Monday, April 22 edition of The Holton Recorder:

• Holton’s middle and high schools have been selected to take part in the fourth phase of the Kansans Can School Redesign Project. Find out what that means in today’s edition; also, learn more about an informational meeting scheduled for Wednesday evening at HHS.

• Registered Jackson County voters may be able to cast their ballots at a more convenient polling location in the county, thanks to a new bill recently signed into law. Learn more about how “vote centers” may be established in the county.

• Royal Valley High School Principal Jim Holloman is retiring from his position at the end of the current school year after 39 years of service at RVHS.

• The Nebraska woman charged with the deaths of three members of a Sabetha family in a November 2017 accident north of Netawaka has pleaded no contest to three counts of vehicular homicide. Learn more about the upcoming sentencing date for Maria Perez-Marquez.

More information on these and other stories may be found by signing in to your holtonrecorder.net account and clicking on “E-Editions.”