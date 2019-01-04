Top Stories in the April 1 Recorder

Top stories in the Monday, April 1 edition of The Holton Recorder include:

• The Kansas Court of Appeals has ordered the conviction of Jacob Ewing of Holton reversed and remanded back to Jackson County District Court for possible retrial. Learn why the state’s top appellate court reversed Ewing’s conviction.

• Former Banner Creek Reservoir director John Kennedy has been arrested on burglary and theft charges after allegedly taking county-owned items home following his termination as the reservoir director. More about the arrest in today’s edition.

• Jackson County voters will decide whether the 0.4-percent retailers’ sales tax will continue in the county this fall, following action in the Kansas Legislature. Find out more about the issue, as well as how one local state legislator voted on the matter.

• Area residents are strongly encouraged to use common sense when conducting controlled spring burns, according to Holton Fire Chief Kevin Ingels. Learn more about how to be on the right side of the law when burning, as well as penalties for breaking the county’s burning laws.

