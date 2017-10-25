Three seek Meadowlark Extension board positions

Carolyn Kennedy, Bruce Yonke and Kristen Colter are seeking election to two open seats on the Meadowlark Extension District #7 Board of Directors.

The general election has been set for Tuesday, Nov 7, and will also include races for school board and city council positions.

Carolyn Kennedy

Carolyn Kennedy, 65, Circleville, is seeking re-election to the district board. Kennedy has represented Jackson County on the board – and served as secretary – since the Meadowlark Extension District formed 11 years ago.

“I have the experience, and I have family members who are very active in 4-H,” Kennedy said. “I want to continue to promote 4-H.”

Kennedy has a bachelor of science degree in nursing from Fort Hays State University. She received her registered nurse certification from Stormont Vail School of Nursing.

She has been employed with Cotton O’Neil Work Care as a clinic manager for 14 years.

Yonke and Colter have not returned the election questionnaire sent to them by The Holton Recorder.