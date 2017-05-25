Three to retire from USD 336

Two educators and one administrator, all with more than 115 years of combined experience working with students, are retiring from Holton USD 336 at the end of the school year.

Holton Elementary School fifth-grade teacher Norma Bruning is retiring after 26 years of teaching.

Don Swisher, who has served as a physical education instructor, bus driver and coach for multiple sports for 52 years, also has plans to retire once the school year concludes.

Superintendent Dennis Stones is also set to retire after 40 years in education.

During his career, Stones has served as a teacher, principal, assistant superintendent and superintendent in Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska.

He’s served as the superintendent for Holton since July 2014.