Three file for elections to school boards

Three people have filed for positions on area school boards, which are now included on the November election ballot.

School board elections were previously held in April of odd-numbered years, but due to a law passed recently by state legislators, those elections will now be held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday of November in odd-numbered years, beginning this November, it was reported.

The deadline to file for a school board position is noon on June 1. Candidates must file at the Jackson County Clerk’s Office to be included on the Nov. 7 election ballot.

Kristin Watkins of Whiting filed for position six on the Jackson Heights Board of Education but withdrew her candidacy on Friday, it was reported. The position is currently held by Doug Amon.

Incumbents Jeff Stithem of Hoyt (position five) and Ann Kelly of Hoyt (position six) have both filed for re-election to the Royal Valley B.O.E.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.