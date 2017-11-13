Three county veterans receive RVMS Quilts of Valor

Students at Royal Valley Middle School honored three local veterans – Roger Gooderl of Hoyt, Melvin Wells of Holton and Charles Jewell of Mayetta – during a special Quilts of Valor presentation at the school Friday.

Members of last year’s sixth-grade class at RVMS began constructing three quilts for area veterans as part of the Quilts of Valor program.

Founded in 2003, the program’s mission is to “cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.”

Several teachers and community volunteers helped the students design quilt blocks and assist them with sewing the quilts.

Nominations for veterans were sought earlier this fall, and Gooderl, Wells and Jewell were selected to each receive a quilt and special scrapbook that details the student project.

All three men are lifelong residents of Jackson County.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.