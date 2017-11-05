Threatening comments made at HHS

While a Holton High School student reportedly did make threatening comments at the school recently, no students or staff members were ever in danger and the situation has been handled, Superintendent Dennis Stones reported.

Stones said that on Tuesday of a recent week, HHS staff learned from some high school students that they had overheard another student make some threatening comments at the school.

“Immediately, we contacted the local police department and they contacted juvenile intake officials – the proper authorities - and began investigating the situation with them,’’ Stones said. “We learned that a student did say some things and the proper authorities were called in.’’

Stones said that, at no time, was the safety of Holton students and staff in jeopardy.

“Our primary focus is, and was, to keep every one safe,’’ Stones said.

Stones added that the student who reportedly made the threatening comments either has received, or is receiving, appropriate care.

He did not say, however, whether the student had received an out-of-school suspension for the rest of the school term.

Stones said district officials posted a statement about the situation afterwards at the Holton USD 336 social media account.

He added that the district would return to more direct forms of notification of such situations in the future.