There's still time to file for the election

The deadline for local candidates to file for the upcoming primary and general elections is noon on Wednesday, June 1, at the Jackson County Clerk’s Office on the second floor of the Jackson County Courthouse.

The primary election is Aug. 2 and the general election is Nov. 8.

Locally, the first district seat on the Jackson County Commission will be included on the ballot, as well as positions two and four on the Holton City Commission.

In addition, one precinct committeeman and one precinct committeewoman for each precinct will be elected, as well as one candidate for township clerk in each township.

Republican Ed Kathrens currently serves as the first district commissioner, and he has filed for re-election. Democrat Mark A. Pruett has also filed for the position.

The boundary lines for the three commission districts were redrawn and approved at the end of last year, and district one now includes Netawaka, Whiting, Soldier, Jefferson, Liberty, Straight Creek, Grant, Banner and Garfield townships and Holton Ward III, which is located west of Kansas Avenue in Holton.

County residents who want to run for the county commission seat can file by petition or by paying a filing fee. County commissioners serve four-year terms.

To file by petition, candidates who are affiliated as Republican or Democrat must collect signatures from three percent of registered voters from the same party who live in the district.

Independent candidates wanting to file by petition must collect signatures from four percent of the voting population, either party, who reside in the district and are eligible voters.

