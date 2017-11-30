Thanksgiving dinner draws 380

More than 380 people in the Holton area — maybe more than that — took advantage of the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner, according to dinner organizer Freda Galer.

“It wasn’t quite as much as I was hoping,” said Galer, who earlier voiced an expectation that more than 400 would take advantage of the dinner, a Holton community event since 1985. Last year, it was reported that the dinner served 375.

However, it’s likely the total may have exceeded 400, she added.

“We know we had 382, but we think we had more, because they said people were carrying food out after they ate,” Galer said. “I didn’t see all of them who carried meals out.”

Of that total, Galer said 38 meals were delivered to those who couldn’t come to the Evangel United Methodist Church Family Life Center for the dinner, and “between 70 and 80” dinners were carry-outs, although it’s likely there were more than that.

“People were taking meals to other people after they came in,” Galer said.

Now, preparations are beginning in earnest for the annual Community Christmas Dinner, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25 at the Evangel United Methodist Church Family Life Center, the dinner’s home since 2013.

The dinner was moved to the Family Life Center that year because, in 2012, dinner organizers noted that the event’s previous home — the St. Dominic Parish Hall — was no longer large enough to accommodate the dinner. Christmas dinner service topped 400 in 2013, and last year, it was noted that 470 dinners were served.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.