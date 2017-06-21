Tax sale set for July 10

A special delinquent tax sale will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, July 10, for 10 tracts of land in Jackson County, it has been reported.

The owners of the lots for sale have been delinquent on paying their taxes for the past three years and were unable to pay the amount due in full by the time the special auction was set, county officials said.

The public auction will be held on the first floor of the Jackson County Courthouse that day and the tracts will be sold to the highest bidder with cash in hand.

In February, a total of 24 tracts of land, representing $74,603 in unpaid taxes, were being considered for the tax sale but since then, unpaid taxes on 14 tracts have been paid by the properties’ owners.

