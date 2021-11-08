Tax sale held

More than 50 people attended a special delinquent tax sale on Monday at the Jackson County Courthouse where 10 tracts of land in Jackson County were sold for a total of $34,925.

The owners of the lots for sale were delinquent on paying their taxes for the past three years and failed to pay the amount due in full by the time the special auction was set, it was reported.

During the tax sale, Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse auctioned off the properties in the meeting room of the Courthouse.

A total of $26,855.92 in delinquent taxes and expenses, that were due on the 10 tracts, were waived by the county, and there was no minimum bid required for each of the tracts during the sale.

The 10 tracts and their purchase price included:

* Tract 3: 325 Searle St. in Whiting was purchased for $500 by Michelle Holliday.

* Tract 6: 421 White Way St. in Netawaka was purchased for $25 by Susan Bloom.

* Tract 7: 280 246th Rd. in Havensville was purchased for $600 by Jason and Terra Guyle.

* Tract 11: 19927 Kansas Highway 116 in Holton was purchased for $3,250 by Ronald and Sherri Dover.

* Tract 13: 202 Fourth St. in Denison was purchased for $8,500 by Brent and Heidi Zibell.

* Tract 16: 202 Highland Ave. in Denison was purchased for $1,850 by James Robbins.

* Tract 17: 103 Second St. in Denison was purchased for $8,200 by Ronald and Sherri Dover.

* Tract 19: A tract of land on Tenth Street in Holton near Elk Creek was purchased for $400 by Michael Bohannon.

* Tract 23: 21469 S4 Rd. in Holton was purchased for $5,500 by Harold Hogan and Christine Courtney.

* Tract 29: 403 Nora Ave. in Delia was purchased for $6,100 by Kendall Abernathy.

Initially, a total of 29 tracts in Jackson County, representing $101,947.97 in back taxes, were listed in a public notice in The Recorder last year.

Property owners had the opportunity to pay the taxes or file an “answer” or defense for their debt. Hearings were held for those who chose to file.

In order to be excluded from the tax sale, property owners had to pay off all their property’s delinquent taxes, as well as all penalties and interest, publication costs and other fees. After that time period, the 10 tracts still remained and were sold.

Every three to four years, the county hosts a sale of properties with delinquent taxes of three years or more. The last county tax sale was held in July 2017, and that year, eight properties were sold for a total of $9,517.46.

In October 2014, a tax sale was held that included 12 properties in the county. In 2011, 10 properties were sold.