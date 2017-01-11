Tax notices to be mailed

Real estate and personal property tax statements for Jackson County residents are expected to be mailed out on Friday, Nov. 3, according to Jackson County Treasurer Linda Gerhardt.

The first half of taxes are due on Dec. 20, 2017. The second half are due May 10, 2018. Tax payments will be honored if postmarked on or before the due date.

Taxes may also be paid online at www.kansas.gov/propertytax. Kansas.gov is the official website of the State of Kansas.

Any personal property taxes not paid by Dec. 20 are due in full starting Dec. 21. State statute requires that all delinquent personal property taxes must be current before any vehicle-related tax business can be completed.

If the first half of the real estate tax is not paid by Dec. 20, the total amount is due May 10.

