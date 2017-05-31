Swisher wraps up 52 years

For 52 years, Don Swisher has had a presence at Holton High School, whether it’s as a coach of several different sports, as a teacher or as a bus driver.

Now, Swisher says, it’s time to take it easy.

“I haven’t had any major health issues, apart from one several years ago, but I looked at my age, my health was good, my wife Judy and I enjoy doing things together and it was just time for us to be able to do whatever we want to do, whenever we want to do it,” he said. “I just felt now was the best time.”

